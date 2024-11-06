Subscribe
Gazans in Jordan
Following the 1948 Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”), hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes to other Palestinian…
Sep 27
•
Abd Alrahman M. Abu Attieh
19
5
July 2025
Israel's Airstrikes on Gaza, Visualized
How airstrikes have decimated the Gaza Strip
Jul 20
•
Sequoyah Sudler
4
June 2025
The Monster Chicken in the Room
How language kills while billionaires hunt
Jun 25
•
Gideon Lim
3
Syrians in Jordan Return Home
Departing from a newly expanded bus station in the nation’s capital, Syrians in Jordan chart a journey home. For some it is a two-way trip. For others…
Jun 21
•
Ananya Natchukuri
3
Black Refugees in Jordan
Investigating the experiences of black refugees throughout the Arab world
Jun 16
•
Sequoyah Sudler
6
Jews in Syria
Syria: Once a safe haven for Jews — a look at what was and what has changed
Jun 2
•
Sequoyah Sudler
6
1
May 2025
The Catch-22 For Syrian Refugees In Azraq, Jordan
Standing between the shadow of a liberated Syria and mounting economic pressures in Jordan, Syrian refugees grapple with the question of whether to stay…
May 30
•
Ananya Natchukuri
9
Seven Days in Palestine
Reflections of a visit to Palestine over Eid al-Fitr
May 26
•
Sequoyah Sudler
12
4
November 2024
The Cost of War
Examining the consequences of U.S. government choices in foreign conflict
Nov 6, 2024
•
Sequoyah Sudler
3
October 2024
Tech Debt
Why the software that powers our world is more vulnerable than you think
Oct 27, 2024
•
Sequoyah Sudler
11
6
September 2024
Philadelphia's Stray Cats
Inside the lives of stray animals and the volunteers who help them
Sep 11, 2024
•
Sequoyah Sudler
12
5
August 2024
Nicaraguan Sign Language
The story of the deaf Nicaraguan children who invented their own language
Aug 6, 2024
•
Sequoyah Sudler
17
2
