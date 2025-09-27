The Weekly Gazette

The Weekly Gazette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
12h

It is not exactly a secret that the various Arab tyrannies do not welcome Palestinian refugees with open arms. Black September in Jordan being the most outrageous example.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield's avatar
Liana Chenoweth Kornfield
12h

I'm so sorry they are being treated this way by Jordon. It makes no sense. The Gazans are such good people, talented workers and take pride in education and medicine. I wonder if this family could try GoFundMe or Chuffed and share their story there?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sequoyah Sudler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture