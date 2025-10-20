Note: The Weekly Gazette will be changing to “The Meridian”, with a focus on issues in the Middle East, written by a variety of contributors.

On January 15th, 2025, Hamas and Israel signed a ceasefire meant to end months of devastating warfare in Gaza. The deal, mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, held for a brief two months. At the dawn of March 18th, 2025, Israel launched a wave of “extensive” airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, declaring the full resumption of combat. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 400 Palestinians were killed that day alone, making it one of the deadliest days of the war.

Seven months later, Trump stood proudly on a stage in Sharm Al Sheikh, Egypt, announcing a three phase, 20-point new ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, with its first phase already signed. Indeed, much diplomatic heavy lifting was needed to get to this point, with an increasingly belligerent Israel on one end and a steadfast Hamas on the other. World leaders lined up behind Trump and took turns praising him for his diplomatic tact.

“At long last we have peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

But the story on the ground is more complicated. The three-phase peace plan Trump brokered follows a long lineage of ceasefires and peace plans that purported to resolve the Arab-Israeli conflict—only to crumble under geopolitical pressures. So now, one question looms: what is truly different this time?

While the new deal has reduced large-scale fighting and enabled hostage exchanges and aid deliveries, its next steps are far less clear. The International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is a proposed peacekeeping mission composed of Arab and European troops to maintain security and oversee Gaza’s political transition and reconstruction, has yet to define its structure, and Gaza’s fragile political environment risks undermining the transition. The proposed technocratic governance and economic recovery plans depend on cooperation between rival factions, consistent funding, and sustained international oversight, all of which remain uncertain, leaving the long-term prospects of peace fragile.

Since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023, nearly every ceasefire or armistice involving Israel has unraveled under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, the pattern has been strikingly consistent: truces collapse not through diplomatic breakdowns at negotiating tables but through renewed Israeli use of force.

Tracing previous Israeli-Arab ceasefires

The Gaza ceasefire brokered by Washington, Doha, and Cairo outlined a three-phase framework: an immediate halt to fighting, a hostage-prisoner exchange, a staged Israeli withdrawal, and a reconstruction roadmap, all codified in UN Security Council Resolution 2735. The truce formally took effect on January 19th, 2025, offering a brief and fragile respite.

That pause ended abruptly less than two months later. On March 18th, Israel initiated large-scale air operations across Gaza, saying the campaign targeted “terrorist infrastructure.” The attacks flattened neighborhoods, killing over 400 people in 24 hours, according to independent tallies. International observers and media outlets confirmed that the ceasefire collapsed through the Israeli first use of force, not a mutual withdrawal from the agreement.

On Israel’s northern border, a truce aimed to contain cross-front escalation with Lebanon. Backed by Washington, the deal began on November 27th, 2024, halting hostilities and mandating an Israeli pullback from parts of southern Lebanon under UN supervision. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), along with humanitarian agencies, was tasked with monitoring compliance.

Violations occurred swiftly. On January 4th, 2025, UNIFIL observers documented an Israeli bulldozer demolishing a Blue Line border marker and a Lebanese Army observation tower, a direct breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Later that month, as civilians returned to their homes under the truce, Israeli shelling killed dozens and injured more than 100, according to UN and aid-agency figures.

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) urged Israel to adhere to the ceasefire and protect returning civilians. OCHA confirmed the truce’s extension despite rising casualties. These incidents remain recorded as Israeli violations of the ceasefire framework and of the UN monitoring mandate meant to uphold it.

The Syrian border has witnessed a quieter but equally consequential erosion of long-standing agreements. The 1974 Israel–Syria Disengagement of Forces Agreement, monitored by the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), bans any military activity or cross-line strikes within the buffer zone separating the two countries.

Since December 8th, 2024, Israel has expanded well beyond that line, occupying an estimated 370 to 460 square kilometers of Syrian territory. The incursion stretches from the Golan Heights into the Quneitra and Daraa governorates. Independent monitors, including the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the Harmoon Center, and the Syrian Center for Contemporary Studies, document roughly 900 Israeli air and drone strikes in Syria since December, killing at least 80–100 people and injuring about 100 more.

Despite the scale of these operations, Syria has not retaliated militarily. Instead, the caretaker government has sought legal recourse through international courts and the United Nations, accusing Israel of violating the 1974 accord and engaging in aggression against sovereign Syrian territory.

Across these three fronts, a pattern emerges. Ceasefires and disengagement regimes have not failed through diplomatic drift or mutual exhaustion, but rather through Israeli first strikes that reignite conflict.

Mowing the grass

This pattern reflects what analysts call Israel’s “mowing the grass” strategy. Rather than pursuing diplomacy, the doctrine aims to maintain an upper hand through pre-emptive force to cripple an adversary’s defences and gain leverage before negotiations. An agreement is valid until Israel decides to “mow the grass.”

With a new Trump-brokered peace initiative now underway, history offers a warning: unless future accords are backed by strong verification mechanisms, enforceable oversight, and real accountability, they may prove as fragile as those that came before, collapsing the moment force is once again used first.

To answer the question of what is truly different this time, the evidence so far suggests very little has changed. According to Palestinian officials, the IDF has already committed over 80 violations of the current ceasefire since it took effect, resulting in the deaths of 97 Palestinians and injuries to 230 others. The pattern of sporadic strikes and civilian casualties mirrors the dynamics that derailed earlier truces.

At the same time, statements from inside Israel’s leadership have deepened doubts about the government’s intentions. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has declared that “there will be Jewish settlements in Gaza.” His remarks came only days after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Not long after, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, another prominent figure in Netanyahu’s far-right coalition, publicly urged the prime minister to resume military operations. In a post on X, he called on the Prime Minister “to order the IDF to fully resume fighting in the Gaza Strip at full strength,” arguing that any expectation Hamas would abandon its objectives was dangerously naive and insisting the group must be destroyed. His call coincided with Israeli media reports of new air raids across Gaza that morning. Smotrich echoed the sentiment in a terse one-word post: “War.”

Given that senior Israeli ministers have openly advocated for settlement construction and renewed offensives even under an active ceasefire, it becomes difficult to argue that the October 9th peace deal is meaningfully different from the agreements that collapsed before it.

Filling the power vacuum: Gaza’s clan wars

Aside from foreign aggression, the ongoing conflicts between familial clans in the Gaza Strip pose one of the largest obstacles to lasting peace. Violence between Hamas and these clans has been rapidly escalating in the weeks surrounding the ceasefire. Six days before the peace agreement was announced, Hamas launched a massive 100-person attack on a rival clan only to be fired at by an IDF drone. Ten days later, users on X posted videos of Hamas publicly executing blindfolded members of other prominent clans in Gaza City.

Dr. Martin Kear, a lecturer in the Department of Government and International Relations at the University of Sydney wrote that familial clans have long been part of the fabric of Gazan society. They have historically risen to prominence during power vacuums, such as when the official government has been weakened by war. The Second Intifada in 2000 was one such example in which clans rose to power in the absence of the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority, which presided over the Gaza Strip prior to Hamas. The Intifada devastated much of the infrastructure of the Gaza Strip and killed thousands of Israelis and Palestinians. Because the uprising severely crippled the Palestinian Authority’s ability to protect and provide for Gazans, citizens became increasingly reliant on clans for help, which took advantage of the opportunity to arm themselves and transform into militant groups.

Many of these clans opposed Hamas when it took control of the Gaza Strip in 2006. This meant that to secure the region, Hamas not only had to defeat the Palestinian Authority but several armed factions as well. While the Palestinian Authority was relegated to governing solely the West Bank, it took over a year for Hamas to quell dissident groups in Gaza after it won the 2006 election. Today, there are estimated to be thousands of fighters distributed amongst these clans. Each clan is referred to by the family name of its patriarch: the Doghmosh clan, the Abu Shabab clan, the Majayda, and many more. They reside everywhere in the Gaza Strip—from small suburbs nestled in the middle of Gaza City to the southern tip bordering Egypt.

The Oct. 9th ceasefire presented a similar opportunity for clans to seize power from Hamas. In response, Hamas shifted its strategy: instead of continuing to fight Israel, it would allocate resources towards eliminating rivals in an attempt to stay in power after the ceasefire, contrary to the terms of the three-phase peace plan. According to an interview that the Washington Post conducted with former IDF intelligence official Shlomo Mofaz, Hamas stopped fighting the IDF in recent months and instead focused on “saving weapons, preserving manpower and planning reprisals against clans who either coordinated with Israel or threatened Hamas during the war”. This strategy is reminiscent of when Hamas first came to power in 2006, excepting the fact that relations between Hamas and other factions in Gaza have only gotten more complex as time has passed.

It is difficult to fully understand the dynamics between Hamas and these clans, partially because political beliefs vary widely within each group. As an example, the Doghmosh and Majayda clans were reported to have members originally from both Fatah and Hamas: the very two parties that fought a war for control of Gaza nearly twenty years ago. According to Reuters, it is also “unknown” whether or not members of the Abu Shabab clan from southern Gaza even share the same ideology. Part of the reason for this may be that the leader, Yasser Abu Shabab, was reported to entice recruits by offering them generous financial compensation. In an economically strained region where flour costs almost $30 a pound, high salaries are especially likely to attract fighters of many political backgrounds and potentially lead to internal conflict.

To gain financial support, these clans tend to practice realpolitik, allying with any group that will support in their pursuit of power. Many clans have received money and arms from the Israeli government due to their generally anti-Hamas stance, which has been widely reported on and verified by Israeli officials. In an interview in June 2025, Netanyahu stated:

On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. What’s wrong with that?

However, Yasser Abu Shabab denied that Israel had provided aid to his group. This can be interpreted as political posturing to avoid being seen as a collaborator with Israel, which has already endangered him; Hamas accused Shabab of being a “traitor” and made two unsuccessful attempts to assassinate Shabab. Shabab’s group has also been accused of stealing supplies from humanitarian aid trucks. With dozens of clans battling for control of resources and power in Gaza, civilians are ultimately the ones who will be harmed the most. Despite both internal and and external conflict, many Palestinians continue to hope for a better future.

“We hope that the ceasefire will stop conflict in [the] West Bank and Gaza,” said Azam Ayash-Salfit, an insurance consultant in the West Bank interviewed by the BBC. “You cannot separate between Gaza and [the] West Bank … we are one people.”

View our sources for this piece here.