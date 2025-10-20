The Meridian

The Meridian

George Hazim
12h

Well done lads

roger hawcroft
2h

This is an age that has never been beaten for hypocrisy other than perhaps that of Victorian England.

It appears to me that whilst we have learned so much in the areas of science and technology, we have learned little to nothing about applying what we have learned.

I am now, once again, suicidal. I won't of course commit it because a) I am talking about it and those that go through with it, don't. b) after two previous failed attempts, the results of which were even worse to endure that what had brought me to them, I now fear not achieving it.

They say that we all need people. Perhaps that is true, though I have always and increasingly doubted generalisations which, so often are based on conditioned norms.

My experience, anyway, is that though I worked for around 60 years in occupations which required close contact and sound communication with others, even complete strangers, and although I not only was effective at it but received awards and compliments for my ability and results, I don't agree.

I don't agree because, whilst living alone and avoiding contact as far as is possible for me, by approaching no-one, walking during the night, and avoiding engagement, I constantly find that I am confronted with individuals both online and in person who apparently have little conceptual ability or even basic command of or understanding of the language.

As I am a pacifist, (a long and disturbing story), and seek out no-one, I am tormented by the reality that I am constantly met with those who attempt to befriend me or, at least, encourage me to speak or write. Sadly, I find that most understand little of what I say and soon cease contact. Whilst a relief, that brings me to blame myself. As I am the 'common demoninator' I assume that logically it must be I that is at fault.

Hence, my difficulty, indeed pain at staying alive.

When one adds to that the parlous state of human communication, sensitivity and caring, not least of its supposed 'leaders', I cannot but wonder that some attempt me to believe that things are 'not as bad as (you) I think'.

Yes, they are.

I know that I am not the only one to see this but it does disturb me intensely that so many online and in personal contact seem oblivious to it and even make spurious and usually simplistic arguments to support their view. I don't 'blame' them for that, nor call them names, (as they do me), for I understand that we are all conditoned in many ways and most of subscribe to the norms of our society, with which we are familiar. - Our culture.

Ironically, 'culture' and respect for it is one of those norms, despite the fact that when one examines that phenomenon over time, it it clear that very often cultural norms of the past are not only false but certainly inappropriate for the current era.

Suggest that, however, and be lambasted and labelled as prejudiced. This is just part of why I no longer feel that I fit in this world or have any empathy with the views and beliefs of more than a handful of other human beings, if any.

Am I on my own in this, I wonder?

