Note: This article is part of a three-part series called “The Cost of Living in War: A Feminist Reckoning”. Using Gaza as an example, the series examines how gender-based violence unfolds across war, the internet, and the climate crisis — and what survival means in each arena.

Trigger Warning: Contains descriptions of gender-based and sexual violence.

Credit: Nikolas Gannon

The arithmetic of harm

Every ten minutes.

Every ten minutes, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member (source). Consider that. By the time you finish reading this article, another woman will likely have been killed — not by a stranger, but by someone she trusted most.

More broadly, one in three women will experience some form of gender-based violence in their lifetime (source).

These numbers have long anchored policies and advocacy. They are ammunition against inattentive policymakers, the scaffolding of funding requests, the crystal ball for what may come next. Yet, they are also aggregations — peacetime and wartime folded into one global denominator. They assume a functioning clinic, a visible justice system, a neighborhood with doors that close.

What happens to that ratio when the world itself collapses — when safety becomes contraband?

Occupation of the body

In April 2025, the UN released a report describing how sexual and gender-based violence became a recurring method of control in Gaza. (source)

Women were detained during raids, subjected to invasive searches, and forced to undress in front of male soldiers. Some were kept for hours or days in states of partial or complete undress. One 14-year-old girl on the way to school was dragged away from cameras, before she was stripped and sexually assaulted by male soldiers. When she asked for a female soldier to do the search, she was beaten.

“Shall he make our sister into a whore? [Our battalion] will bring honor back to the people of Israel.” - Graffiti by Israeli soldiers in Beit Lahia in Gaza

Amidst war, assault and emasculation are two sides of the same coin. In Gaza, men were forced to undress their own female relatives in public and then mocked for not being able to intervene. Male detainees were stripped, piled on top of each other, before being subjected to attempted rape. One soldier took off his trousers, pressed his crotch into a detainee’s face, saying: “You are my bitch. Suck my dick.”

Occupation of the body mirrors occupation of the land, sovereignty seared onto flesh.

Credit: Meir Levi Clancy

Reproductive violence

The assault extends beyond the body to the capacity to reproduce. The al-Basma IVF Centre—which stored the embryos and sperm of thousands of couples—was destroyed by shelling, erasing 4,000 embryos and 1,000 sperm samples.

The UN noted that the attack was launched by a ground assault that had a clear view of the clinic’s name and purpose. The clinic was a standalone building and had no military purposes.

There are no other assisted reproductive services in Gaza, as of January 2025.

This is reproductive violence: the systematic destruction of a people’s ability to bear and raise children in safety. It is masculinity, nationalism, and militarization, wrapped around a heaving sword, aiming for a people’s lineage.

Genocide is never accidental.

The final equation

The moral imperative to stop wars needs no repetition. And yet, its appeal towards feminists all but flickers.

In Gaza, the cost of living is measured in bodies made into battlegrounds. The one in three statistic was always a mirror; under occupation, it fractures beyond recognition.

Death and displacement are undoubtedly the cost of war. But for women and girls besieged by a regime desperate to unfurl its bloodlust onto them, the cost of living goes far beyond that.